McGowen’s game winner picked top Holt Arena moment

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Kenny McGowen will never be forgotten in Pocatello. His game winning shot against Weber State in 2012 won the title of greatest moment in Holt Arena history.

Idaho State University is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Holt Arena this year. That included a series of social media voting to determine the building's best moment. McGowan's shot beat out the 1981 national championship football season in the final vote.

The Bengals defeated Weber State in men's basketball 64-62 on January 28, 2012. McGowen hit a buzzer beating three pointer from the corner for the win.

The Wildcats were 8-0 in the Big Sky heading into the game. Senior Damian Lillard lead that Weber State team. He would be drafted 6th overall by Portland in the 2012 NBA draft.

Broadcaster Jerry Miller and McGowen share their memories of the historic moment in the video above.