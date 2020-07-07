Los Banditos outslug Bandits 18-7

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The former Bandits got the better of the current group Tuesday at Melaleuca Field. Los Banditos beat the Bandits 18-7. Los Banditos is made up of former Bandits players and other former local high school stars.

A group of former Bonneville Bees lead the charge for the Banditos. Willie Nelson had 4 RBI. Colben McGuire knocked in three runs. He also struck out six batters giving up just one earned run in six innings. Bruer Webster had four hits including two triples and a double. He also stole two bases.

Tavyn Lords and Alex Cortez each knocked in two runs for the Bandits. Lords hit a home run in the bottom of the 6th.