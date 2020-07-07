Tigers overpower Titans for double header sweep

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Tigers combined to outscore Thunder Ridge 28-4 to earn a AA Legion sweep Tuesday. Idaho Falls won game one 14-0 and game two 14-4.

The Tigers took advantage of ten Thunder Ridge errors in game one. They only needed 8 hits to score their 14 runs. Dylan Seeley and Grayson Thomas combined to shut down the Titan offense. The duo combined for a one-hitter striking out seven batters.

Thunder Ridge once again struggled defensively in game two committing another ten errors. This time they got some offense in. Dylan Forsgren lead the Titans with 2 RBI. He also struck out six batters in 4.2 innings allowing just two earned runs.

Dylan Seeley powered the Tigers in the night cap going 2-3 and 3 RBI. Seeley's two hits were a home run and a triple. Grayson Thomas also went deep for the Tigers knocking in two runs.