Skyline routs Rigby in Legion sweep

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Skyline combined to score 28 runs in a AA Legion double header sweep over Rigby Wednesday. The Grizzlies won the first game 14-1 and took the second game 14-2.

Braden Owens lead Skyline in game one going 3-4 at the plate with 3 RBI. Cruz Taylor went 3-3 knocking in two runs. Caden Taggert also provided 2 RBI. Landon Merzlock pitched all five innings giving up just three hits and one earned run. He also struck out six batters.

Merzlock did his damage from the plate in game two. He knocked in three runs while going 2-3 at the plate.