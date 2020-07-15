Tigers get hard fought sweep over Skyline

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Tigers erased early deficits in both games of a double header to sweep Skyline Wednesday. The Tigers won game one 8-4 before taking game two 6-5.

Bradley Thompson went 2-3 with 3 RBI in game one to lead the Tiger attack. Zack Lee pitched a complete game striking out six and giving up just two earned runs. Dillon Seeley was the spark for Idaho Falls in game two going 2-3 with an RBI.

Skyline got a total of 4 RBI on the day from Trey Olson. He went a combined 3-7 from the plate.

Tigers play a double header Sunday at Twin Falls. Skyline visits Pocatello for two games at Halliwell Park on Friday.