Local youth baseball team heading to national tournament

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIDI/KIDK) - A local youth baseball team is about to get a chance of a lifetime. The Dirty Dozen will be heading to Branson, Missouri to play in the Ballparks of America baseball tournament.

The twelve year olds will get the chance to test themselves against teams from all over the country. They will also get to play on some pretty cool ballparks.

The fields at the tournament are build to replicate real major league ballparks such as Fenway Park in Boston and Wrigley Field in Chicago.

To fund the trip, the team needed to raise $22,000. They did it through fundraising and community support from local businesses.

They will participate in the Missouri Heat Classic that runs from July 24-July 30.