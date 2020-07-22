Madison takes two from the Bees

Sports

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Madison swept the Idaho Falls Bees in a AA Legion double header Wednesday. The Cats won the first game 10-6 and the second game 10-5.

It was a balanced attack from Madison in the opener. The Cats got 2 RBI each from Jace Leatham, Brendon Ball, and Reid Nelson. RJ Woods and Joe Hopla each knocked in a pair of runs for the Bees.

Ball lead the way for Madison in the second game. He brought in four runs going 3-4 from the plate. Woods powered the Bees offense in game two. He hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning. His 2 RBI lead the team.