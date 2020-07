Sports

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Mustangs used another 50 point first-half to beat the Logan Stampede, 72-0.

With the win the Mustangs have outscored their opponents 382-0.

The Mini-Cassia Diggers beat the East Idaho Wolf Pack. 48-0. That sets up a showdown between the Diggers and Mustangs on August 1 for the Eastern Division Championship. The championship game will be played at Shelley High School.