Feast or famine for Bandits in double header split

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Bandits split a double header Friday that featured two drastically different games. Idaho Falls beat the Idaho Prospects 23-4 in the first game. The offense disappeared in game two. Bandits fell to the Colorado Lightning 1-0.

Tavyn Lords led the Bandits attack in the first game. He lead Idaho Falls with 6 RBI. Caden White homered as part of his 3 RBI effort. David Henze also knocked in three runs. Ten different players recorded at least one RBI.

A very different story in game two. The Bandits were held to just one hit. That came courtesy of Jaxon Sorenson. Idaho Falls did show a little defensive prowess turning three double plays.

The Bandits will play Los Banditos at 7:15 pm on Saturday as part of the Bandits Invitational.