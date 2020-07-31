Runnin’ Rebels win 2020 AA Legion state title

Sports

RUPERT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Pocatello beat Twin Falls Friday 1-0 to win the AA Legion Baseball state tournament. Caden McCurdy pitched a complete game shutout for the Runnin' Rebels. Payton Cleaves scored the only run in the first inning on a wild pitch.

The Runnin' Rebels had to beat Burley earlier in the day to earn a shot at the Cowboys. Five different players knocked in a run against the Green Sox. Seth Nate lead the way with 2 RBI.

Pocatello finished the season with an overall record of 38-8.