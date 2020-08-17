2020 football previews: Idaho Falls Tigers

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Tigers have a new challenge for the 2020 season. For the first time since 2015 Idaho Falls will be competing at the 5A level.

Head coach Marty Duffin is aware of the task at hand. "Were the smallest 5A in the state, so that poses a definite challenge for us, but we're excited."

Duffin will need to rely on some underclassmen this season. "We don't have a ton of experience coming back, but the kids that are coming back, have done really well."

The Tigers offense should be one of the strengths of the team. "We're young but, I think we've got some real good skill positions." Duffin says they have plenty of pass catchers available. "We're pretty deep on our receiver position."