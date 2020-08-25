D91 releases COVID protocols for Ravsten Stadium

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls School District 91 revealed Tuesday its COVID protocols for allowing fans into Ravsten Stadium for football season.

A limited number of tickets will be available. Fans will need a voucher in order to purchase a ticket to get in. Each individual athlete playing in the contest will get two.

The remaining vouchers will then be distributed to students, starting with seniors, juniors, sophomores and then freshmen. The visiting teams athletic director will provide vouchers for their athlete's parents.

Once inside the stadium, masks are required when social distancing is not possible. Fans must also sit six feet away from anyone not in their immediate household.

Moving from one side of the stadium to the other will be prohibited. After the game, families will be asked to wait for their athletes outside of the stadium.

The full release from the school district is below.

D91 Kicks Off Football Season With New Rules

& Expectations For Ravsten Stadium

Idaho Falls School District 91 is excited to kick off the 2020-21 football season. As we work to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19 in our schools and at district activities, D91 is unveiling new rules and expectations for Ravsten Stadium in accordance with guidance from local health officials. Here’s what to expect:

TICKETS:

A limited number of tickets will be available for this year’s football games.

In order to purchase entrance into Ravsten Stadium ALL FANS must have a voucher.

Vouchers will be distributed in the following manner with preference going to players and students:

Two vouchers will be given to each individual athlete who is playing in the contest.

The remaining vouchers will be issued to students starting with seniors, then juniors, then sophomores, then freshmen.

The last of the vouchers will be available to the general public on game day. The general public includes: Golden Age passholders, School District 91 passholders, and IHSAA coaches passholders. We recommend fans call the IFHS Or Skyline office on game day and check to see if pre-tickets are still available.

The visiting team’s athletic director will provide vouchers to their athletes’ parents. Visiting parents must present this voucher to game management personnel at Ravsten Stadium in order to purchase entrance to the game.

No passes, including IHSAA pass or school district passes, will be accepted without a voucher.

VARSITY GAMES WILL BE LIVE STREAMED:

Those who cannot get a voucher can watch the games at Ravsten Stadium via live stream at Idahosports.com. The livestream costs $5, but $2 will go to the host school.

IN THE STADIUM:

Everyone must wear a mask in all public areas where social distancing is not possible in accordance with the current mask mandate issued by Eastern Idaho Public Health. This includes:

Entering and exiting the stadium.

Using the restrooms

Visiting concessions

Upon entering the stadium, fans should sit at least six feet away from any people or group who is not a member of their immediate household.

Fans will not be allowed to move from one side of Ravsten Stadium to the other.

At the end of the game, fans are expected to exit the stadium in a timely manner. Families who want to wait for their athlete should wait outside the stadium.

ENTERING & EXITING THE STADIUM:

For games hosted by Idaho Falls High School:

Visiting fans must enter through the gate on the northwest side of the stadium.

Idaho Falls High School Fans will enter through the gate on the southeast side of the stadium.

For games hosted by Skyline High School:

Visiting fans must enter through the gate on the southeast side of the stadium.

Skyline High School fans will enter through the gate on the northwest side of the stadium.

VISITING TEAMS:

There are no locker rooms for visiting teams at this time.

Each team is responsible for bringing water for its own players, and each player should have their own water bottle. A hose will be available for teams to fill up their individual player water bottles.

No non-essential personnel are allowed to enter the field of play.

Cheerleaders are allowed, but they must follow Eastern Idaho Public Health’s mask mandate or stay at least six away from any person not in their immediate household.

Watch for more guidance for events at other Idaho Falls School District 91 facilities such as the Idaho Falls and Skyline gymnasiums and the Taylorview and Eagle Rock gymnasiums.