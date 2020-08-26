Storm causes significant damage to Butte County High School football field

Sports

ARCO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Butte County High School is assessing the damage to its football field after winds blow over half their field lights.

Four of the eight light poles surrounding the field snapped during a storm Tuesday night.

Athletic Director Angie McAffee says an insurance adjuster has been to look at the damage. Some of the fencing and track will also need to be looked at.

There is no estimate at how much it will cost for repairs at this point. McAffee says they are hoping to get it fixed as soon as possible.

Football game times may have to be adjusted to accommodate the lack of lighting. There are no plans to cancel any games at this point. Butte County's first home game is September 25 against Challis

McAffee says this will be an issue for the small school district for quite some time.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Butte County volleyball player tested positive for COVID-19. McAffee says she was not symptomatic and her case is traceable. The volleyball team is in quarantine for 14 days.