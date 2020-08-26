Sugar-Salem, West Side earn top spots in preseason high school football media poll

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The preseason Idaho high school football media poll is out. Two east Idaho teams find themselves on top to start the season.

Defending 3A state champion Sugar-Salem sits on top of the 3A poll. The Diggers got 10 out of 12 first place votes.

Another state champ is number one in the 2A poll. West Side got 11 out of 12 first place votes.

In all 12 east Idaho teams appear on the preseason poll. You can see the poll below:

PRESEASON STATE MEDIA POLL

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

Coeur d'Alene (8) 0-0 52 Rocky Mountain (2) 0-0 48 Highland (1) 1-0 29 Eagle 0-0 23 Rigby (1) 0-0 22

Others receiving votes: Mountain View 4, Madison 1, Borah 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

Bishop Kelly (6) 0-0 44 Skyline (5) 0-0 42 Blackfoot (1) 0-0 30 Middleton 0-0 26 Minico 0-0 16

Others receiving votes: Jerome 8, Century 6, Nampa 4, Vallivue 3, Hillcrest 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

Sugar-Salem (10) 0-0 56 Snake River 0-0 39 Homedale (1) 0-0 38 Gooding (1) 0-0 28 Weiser 0-0 10

Others receiving votes: Timberlake 5, Marsh Valley 2, Fruitland 2.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

West Side (11) 0-0 59 North Fremont 0-0 40 Melba (1) 0-0 31

t-4. Declo 0-0 20

t-4. Bear Lake 0-0 20

Others receiving votes: Firth 4, St. Maries 4, Grangeville 1, Nampa Christian 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

Prairie (12) 0-0 60 Oakley 0-0 41 Butte County 0-0 28 Grace 0-0 18 Lighthouse Christian 0-0 12

Others receiving votes: Wilder 11, Raft River 7, Clearwater Valley 2, Lapwai 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

Carey (10) 0-0 58 Garden Valley (2) 0-0 43 Kendrick 0-0 31 Dietrich 0-0 24 Rockland 0-0 9

Others receiving votes: North Gem 4, Horseshoe Bend 4, Mackay 3, Council 2, Watersprings 1, Mullan 1.

Voters:

Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK

Jim Church, KORT-FM

Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Brittany Cooper, KMVT

Allan Steele, Post Register

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Jay Tust, KTVB