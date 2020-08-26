Sugar-Salem, West Side earn top spots in preseason high school football media poll
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The preseason Idaho high school football media poll is out. Two east Idaho teams find themselves on top to start the season.
Defending 3A state champion Sugar-Salem sits on top of the 3A poll. The Diggers got 10 out of 12 first place votes.
Another state champ is number one in the 2A poll. West Side got 11 out of 12 first place votes.
In all 12 east Idaho teams appear on the preseason poll. You can see the poll below:
PRESEASON STATE MEDIA POLL
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
- Coeur d'Alene (8) 0-0 52
- Rocky Mountain (2) 0-0 48
- Highland (1) 1-0 29
- Eagle 0-0 23
- Rigby (1) 0-0 22
Others receiving votes: Mountain View 4, Madison 1, Borah 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
- Bishop Kelly (6) 0-0 44
- Skyline (5) 0-0 42
- Blackfoot (1) 0-0 30
- Middleton 0-0 26
- Minico 0-0 16
Others receiving votes: Jerome 8, Century 6, Nampa 4, Vallivue 3, Hillcrest 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
- Sugar-Salem (10) 0-0 56
- Snake River 0-0 39
- Homedale (1) 0-0 38
- Gooding (1) 0-0 28
- Weiser 0-0 10
Others receiving votes: Timberlake 5, Marsh Valley 2, Fruitland 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
- West Side (11) 0-0 59
- North Fremont 0-0 40
- Melba (1) 0-0 31
t-4. Declo 0-0 20
t-4. Bear Lake 0-0 20
Others receiving votes: Firth 4, St. Maries 4, Grangeville 1, Nampa Christian 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
- Prairie (12) 0-0 60
- Oakley 0-0 41
- Butte County 0-0 28
- Grace 0-0 18
- Lighthouse Christian 0-0 12
Others receiving votes: Wilder 11, Raft River 7, Clearwater Valley 2, Lapwai 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
- Carey (10) 0-0 58
- Garden Valley (2) 0-0 43
- Kendrick 0-0 31
- Dietrich 0-0 24
- Rockland 0-0 9
Others receiving votes: North Gem 4, Horseshoe Bend 4, Mackay 3, Council 2, Watersprings 1, Mullan 1.
Voters:
Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK
Jim Church, KORT-FM
Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Allan Steele, Post Register
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Jay Tust, KTVB
