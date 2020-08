Sports

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Aberdeen got out to an early 14-0 lead in the first half and never gave it up, defeating arch rival American Falls 20-8.

Next week, the Tigers will host their first game of the season in a matchup with the Declo Hornets on Sept. 4

The Beavers travel to Terreton next Friday in a matchup with the West Jefferson Panthers.