Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Skyline defeats Thunder Ridge 55-21 in high school football on Friday. The Grizzlies have scored 88 points in their first two games.

Skyline (2-0) will go to Rigby next Friday for a big time show down of two of the top teams in the state. Thunder Ridge (0-3) will host conference foe Idaho Falls.