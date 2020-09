Sports

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Rigby flexed their muscles with a 47-22 win over 4A No. 1 Skyline on Friday night.

The defending 5A state champions led 26-6 at halftime by way of a Tiger Adolpho rushing touchdown.

The Trojans host Skyline next Friday. Skyline opens up conference play next Friday at Blackfoot.