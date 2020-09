Sports

IDAHO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Skyline and Idaho Falls girls battled to a 1-1 draw in the Emotion Cup Tuesday.

Mattie Olson put the Grizzlies on top with six minutes left in the first half. Idaho Falls would find an equalizer in the second half.

Skyline hosts Blackfoot Thursday night. Idaho Falls makes the trip north to Rigby.