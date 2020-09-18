Skip to Content
today at 12:11 am
Highland cruises past Pocatello in Black and Blue Bowl.

#4 Quarterback Easton Durham in shotgun during 3rd quarter
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Behind a strong performance from quarterback Easton Durham, Highland wins their 10th straight Black and Blue Bowl over Pocatello 31-7.

The senior quarterback racked up four total touchdowns on the night, including three on the ground.

The Rams travel to Rexburg next week to face off with Madison at Bobcat Stadium.

Pocatello is back in action on Friday in a matchup with Idaho Falls at Iron Horse Stadium.

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

