Sports

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - South Fremont proved to be the better Cougar Friday with a 29-26 win over Firth. The St. Anthony squad stays perfect on the year at 4-0.

South Fremont (4-0, 0-0) will look to stay clean next week at Snake River. Firth (2-2, 0-0) begins conference play October 2 at Ririe.