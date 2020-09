Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Watersprings opened up conference play Friday with a 26-20 win over Rockland. The Bulldogs have now dropped two straight after a 3-0 start.

Watersprings (2-2, 1-0) hosts Challis next Friday. Rockland (3-2, 0-2) has a bye before heading to Shoshone on October 9.