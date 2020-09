Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Hillcrest scored 23 unanswered points to to pull away from Shelley 34-14 Friday. Shelley hung with the Knights in the first half. Russets had a 14-13 lead at the half.

Hillcrest (3-2, 1-0) will head south to Blackfoot next week in a key conference battle. Shelley (2-3, 0-1) will be right back at Thunder Stadium to take on winless Bonneville.