Little change in Week 5 high school football media poll

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Just three of the 11 east Idaho teams in the week four high school football media poll changed positions this week. South Fremont moved up a spot from 5 to 4 in the 3A poll. Firth and Rockland fell out of the rankings this week.

Skyline, Sugar-Salem, and West Side all stayed on top of their respective polls. Every other local team in the poll finished exactly where they were last week.

Here is the entire poll:

STATE MEDIA POLL

Week 5

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Coeur d'Alene (6) 3-0 49 1 Rigby (5) 5-0 47 2 Rocky Mountain 3-0 36 3 Highland 5-1 20 4 Eagle 2-1 12 5

Others receiving votes: Meridian 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Skyline (10) 4-1 54 1 Vallivue (1) 5-0 45 2 Blackfoot 4-1 27 3 Middleton 3-1 25 4 Bishop Kelly 2-1 8 —

Others receiving votes: Pocatello 5, Hillcrest 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Sugar-Salem (10) 4-0 54 1 Kimberly (1) 5-0 42 3 Fruitland 4-0 21 4 South Fremont 5-0 19 t-5 Homedale 2-1 16 t-5

Others receiving votes: Gooding 13.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

West Side (11) 5-0 55 1 North Fremont 3-0 44 2 Melba 2-1 31 3 Aberdeen 3-1 23 4 Declo 3-2 6 —

Others receiving votes: Firth 5, Grangeville 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Prairie (11) 3-0 55 1 Oakley 5-0 44 2 Raft River 3-1 29 4

t-4. Genesee 3-0 11 5

t-4. Kamiah 4-0 11 —

Others receiving votes: Lighthouse Christian 8, Notus 4, Butte County 3.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Carey (11) 4-0 55 1 Dietrich 5-0 44 2 Kendrick 2-1 29 t-4 Mullan 4-1 19 3 Garden Valley 2-3 6 —

Others receiving votes: Castleford 5, Rockland 4, Horseshoe Bend 3.

Voters:

Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK

Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Jim Church, KORT-FM

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Brittany Cooper, KMVT

Allan Steele, Post Register

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

John Wustrow, Idaho Press