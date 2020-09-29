Skip to Content
today at 10:19 pm
Published 10:42 pm

Little change in Week 5 high school football media poll

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Just three of the 11 east Idaho teams in the week four high school football media poll changed positions this week. South Fremont moved up a spot from 5 to 4 in the 3A poll. Firth and Rockland fell out of the rankings this week.

Skyline, Sugar-Salem, and West Side all stayed on top of their respective polls. Every other local team in the poll finished exactly where they were last week.

Here is the entire poll:

STATE MEDIA POLL
Week 5
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

  1. Coeur d'Alene (6) 3-0 49 1
  2. Rigby (5) 5-0 47 2
  3. Rocky Mountain 3-0 36 3
  4. Highland 5-1 20 4
  5. Eagle 2-1 12 5
    Others receiving votes: Meridian 1.

CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

  1. Skyline (10) 4-1 54 1
  2. Vallivue (1) 5-0 45 2
  3. Blackfoot 4-1 27 3
  4. Middleton 3-1 25 4
  5. Bishop Kelly 2-1 8 —
    Others receiving votes: Pocatello 5, Hillcrest 1.

CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

  1. Sugar-Salem (10) 4-0 54 1
  2. Kimberly (1) 5-0 42 3
  3. Fruitland 4-0 21 4
  4. South Fremont 5-0 19 t-5
  5. Homedale 2-1 16 t-5
    Others receiving votes: Gooding 13.

CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

  1. West Side (11) 5-0 55 1
  2. North Fremont 3-0 44 2
  3. Melba 2-1 31 3
  4. Aberdeen 3-1 23 4
  5. Declo 3-2 6 —
    Others receiving votes: Firth 5, Grangeville 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

  1. Prairie (11) 3-0 55 1
  2. Oakley 5-0 44 2
  3. Raft River 3-1 29 4
    t-4. Genesee 3-0 11 5
    t-4. Kamiah 4-0 11 —
    Others receiving votes: Lighthouse Christian 8, Notus 4, Butte County 3.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

  1. Carey (11) 4-0 55 1
  2. Dietrich 5-0 44 2
  3. Kendrick 2-1 29 t-4
  4. Mullan 4-1 19 3
  5. Garden Valley 2-3 6 —
    Others receiving votes: Castleford 5, Rockland 4, Horseshoe Bend 3.

Voters:
Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Jim Church, KORT-FM
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Allan Steele, Post Register
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
John Wustrow, Idaho Press

