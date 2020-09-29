Little change in Week 5 high school football media poll
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Just three of the 11 east Idaho teams in the week four high school football media poll changed positions this week. South Fremont moved up a spot from 5 to 4 in the 3A poll. Firth and Rockland fell out of the rankings this week.
Skyline, Sugar-Salem, and West Side all stayed on top of their respective polls. Every other local team in the poll finished exactly where they were last week.
Here is the entire poll:
STATE MEDIA POLL
Week 5
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
- Coeur d'Alene (6) 3-0 49 1
- Rigby (5) 5-0 47 2
- Rocky Mountain 3-0 36 3
- Highland 5-1 20 4
- Eagle 2-1 12 5
Others receiving votes: Meridian 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
- Skyline (10) 4-1 54 1
- Vallivue (1) 5-0 45 2
- Blackfoot 4-1 27 3
- Middleton 3-1 25 4
- Bishop Kelly 2-1 8 —
Others receiving votes: Pocatello 5, Hillcrest 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
- Sugar-Salem (10) 4-0 54 1
- Kimberly (1) 5-0 42 3
- Fruitland 4-0 21 4
- South Fremont 5-0 19 t-5
- Homedale 2-1 16 t-5
Others receiving votes: Gooding 13.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
- West Side (11) 5-0 55 1
- North Fremont 3-0 44 2
- Melba 2-1 31 3
- Aberdeen 3-1 23 4
- Declo 3-2 6 —
Others receiving votes: Firth 5, Grangeville 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
- Prairie (11) 3-0 55 1
- Oakley 5-0 44 2
- Raft River 3-1 29 4
t-4. Genesee 3-0 11 5
t-4. Kamiah 4-0 11 —
Others receiving votes: Lighthouse Christian 8, Notus 4, Butte County 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
- Carey (11) 4-0 55 1
- Dietrich 5-0 44 2
- Kendrick 2-1 29 t-4
- Mullan 4-1 19 3
- Garden Valley 2-3 6 —
Others receiving votes: Castleford 5, Rockland 4, Horseshoe Bend 3.
Voters:
Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Jim Church, KORT-FM
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Allan Steele, Post Register
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
