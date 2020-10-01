BYU to visit Boise State on Nov 7

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - BYU and Boise State will get to play each other this year after all. Both schools announced Thursday they will play on November 7 in Boise.

The two schools were originally scheduled to play on that date as part of a 10 year scheduled agreement. That changed when the Mountain West Conference decided on August 10 to postpone its 2020 season.

The MWC later reversed that decision and announced its updated schedule on Thursday. BYU's game against Boise State was able to be restored to its original Nov 7 date. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

BYU currently has nine games on its 2020 football schedule.