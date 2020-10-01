Mountain West releases 2020 football schedule
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The return of Mountain West football feels a lot more real now. The conference released its adjusted 2020 schedule on Thursday. The return to football kicks of on October 24.
There will be no division alignment this year. The top two teams with the highest conference winning percentage will face off in the Mountain West Championship game on Dec 19. The team with the highest percentage will serve as the host.
Boise State will begin its season at home against Utah State. The Broncos will get one non-conference game. BYU will come to Boise on November 7.
Several of the games could get shifted to either Thursday or Friday as the Mountain West's television partners help finalize kickoff times. CBS Sports and Fox Sports have deals with the MWC.
Boise State 2020 football schedule
Oct 24 vs Utah State
Oct 31 at Air Force
Nov 7 vs BYU
Nov 14 vs Colorado State
Nov 21 at Hawaii
Nov 28 vs San Jose State
Dec 5 at UNLV
Dec 12 at Wyoming
Utah State 2020 football Schedule
Oct 24 at Boise State
Oct 31 vs San Diego State
Nov 7 at Nevada
Nov 14 vs Fresno State
Nov 21 at Wyoming
Nov 28 vs New Mexico
Dec 5 vs Air Force
Dec 12 at Colorado State
Comments