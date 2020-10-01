Mountain West releases 2020 football schedule

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The return of Mountain West football feels a lot more real now. The conference released its adjusted 2020 schedule on Thursday. The return to football kicks of on October 24.

There will be no division alignment this year. The top two teams with the highest conference winning percentage will face off in the Mountain West Championship game on Dec 19. The team with the highest percentage will serve as the host.

Boise State will begin its season at home against Utah State. The Broncos will get one non-conference game. BYU will come to Boise on November 7.

Several of the games could get shifted to either Thursday or Friday as the Mountain West's television partners help finalize kickoff times. CBS Sports and Fox Sports have deals with the MWC.

Boise State 2020 football schedule

Oct 24 vs Utah State

Oct 31 at Air Force

Nov 7 vs BYU

Nov 14 vs Colorado State

Nov 21 at Hawaii

Nov 28 vs San Jose State

Dec 5 at UNLV

Dec 12 at Wyoming

Utah State 2020 football Schedule

Oct 24 at Boise State

Oct 31 vs San Diego State

Nov 7 at Nevada

Nov 14 vs Fresno State

Nov 21 at Wyoming

Nov 28 vs New Mexico

Dec 5 vs Air Force

Dec 12 at Colorado State