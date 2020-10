Sports

MORELAND, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Snake River took down Teton 12-7 Friday to grab its first win of the year. The Panther snap a five game losing streak. The loss ends a run of four straight wins for the Timberwolves.

Snake River (1-4, 0-0) begins conference play next week at home against Marsh Valley. Teton (4-2, 0-0) travels to Sugar-Salem for its conference opener.