today at 3:20 pm
No fans allowed at BYU game Saturday

PROVO, Utah (KIFI/KIDK) - BYU announced on Tuesday that once again they will be playing football in an empty stadium on Saturday. The Cougars host UT San Antonio at 1:30 pm.

The current COVID-19 risk designation for Provo does not allow for spectators at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The designation is not expected to change this week.

BYU's next home game is on October 24 when Texas State comes to Provo. The university is hopeful that fans will be allowed at that point.

Dylan Carder

