BYU reveals WCC men’s basketball schedule
PROVO, Utah (KIFI/KIDK) - The West Coast Conference portion of BYU's men's basketball scheduled is out. The WCC released the full conference slate of games on Thursday.
The Cougars will begin start league play at Pepperdine on December 31. The 16-game will feature home and away games against every conference team except for Loyola Marymount and Santa Clara. BYU will visit LMU on February 20 and host SC on February 25.
The non-conference part of the schedule and game times for the WCC schedule will be announced at a later date.
Here is BYU's full conference schedule:
Dec 31 at Pepperdine
Jan 2 at San Diego
Jan 7 vs Pacific
Jan 14 at St. Mary’s
Jan 16 at San Francisco
Jan 21 vs Portland
Jan 23 vs Pepperdine
Jan 30 vs San Francisco
Feb 4 at Portland
Feb 6 at Gonzaga
Feb 11 vs St. Mary’s
Feb 13 vs San Diego
Feb 18 at Pacific
Feb 20 at Loyola Marymount
Feb 25 vs Santa Clara
Feb 27 vs Gonzaga
