BYU reveals WCC men’s basketball schedule

Sports

PROVO, Utah (KIFI/KIDK) - The West Coast Conference portion of BYU's men's basketball scheduled is out. The WCC released the full conference slate of games on Thursday.

The Cougars will begin start league play at Pepperdine on December 31. The 16-game will feature home and away games against every conference team except for Loyola Marymount and Santa Clara. BYU will visit LMU on February 20 and host SC on February 25.

The non-conference part of the schedule and game times for the WCC schedule will be announced at a later date.

Here is BYU's full conference schedule:

Dec 31 at Pepperdine

Jan 2 at San Diego

Jan 7 vs Pacific

Jan 14 at St. Mary’s

Jan 16 at San Francisco

Jan 21 vs Portland

Jan 23 vs Pepperdine

Jan 30 vs San Francisco

Feb 4 at Portland

Feb 6 at Gonzaga

Feb 11 vs St. Mary’s

Feb 13 vs San Diego

Feb 18 at Pacific

Feb 20 at Loyola Marymount

Feb 25 vs Santa Clara

Feb 27 vs Gonzaga