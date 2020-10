Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Thunder Ridge dominated Madison 33-7 in a rare Monday night high school football game. Monday's game was moved back from Friday due to COVID-related concerns.

Thunder Ridge (3-4, 2-2) is done with conference play. The Titans will take a trip to Bonneville on Saturday.

Madison (0-6, 0-2) will look to break its eight game losing streak at home Saturday against Idaho Falls. The Tigers have lost nine in a row.