REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Madison Bobcats scored in the final minute of the game to beat Idaho Falls, 28-24.

In a 5A District 5-6 Conference battle between two teams looking for their first win, Madison secured it on Saturday night.

The Bobcats travel to Rigby for a rivalry matchup on Friday. Idaho Falls hosts Highland on Friday at Ravsten Stadium.