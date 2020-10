Sports

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Thunder Ridge Titans won their third-straight game by beating Bonneville, 47-6.

Titans quarterback Kaysen Isom had himself a day by carving up the Bees defense through the ground and air on Saturday afternoon.

Thunder Ridge hosts Hillcrest on Friday with both teams fighting for a playoff spot in their respective divisions.

Bonneville will try and get their first win at home against Blackfoot on Friday.