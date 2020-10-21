South Fremont shakes up 3A media poll with win over Sugar-Salem
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - There is a new number one team in this week's high school football media poll. South Fremont's win over Sugar-Salem Friday shook of the 3A rankings. The Cougars ended the Diggers 14 game winning streak and their run on top of the rankings.
Kimberly emerged as the new top team in 3A. Sugar-Salem drops to a tie with Homedale for third. South Fremont enters the rankings at number five.
Very little change in the rest of the poll. Highland slips a spot down to number five in the 5A poll. Pocatello jumps up a spot to number 4 in the 4a rankings. All other East Idaho teams remain where they were last week.
The entire poll can be found below:
STATE MEDIA POLL
Week 8
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
- Coeur d'Alene (7) 6-0 51 1
- Rigby (4) 7-0 46 2
- Rocky Mountain 5-0 35 3
- Eagle 4-1 17 5
- Highland 6-2 10 4
Others receiving votes: Capital 4, Post Falls 2.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
- Skyline (11) 7-1 55 1
- Blackfoot 6-1 39 2
- Bishop Kelly 5-1 34 3
- Pocatello 6-1 21 5
- Emmett 6-2 8 —
Others receiving votes: Vallivue 6, Nampa 1, Moscow 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
- Kimberly (9) 7-0 52 2
- Fruitland 6-0 30 3
t-3. Sugar-Salem 6-1 22 1
t-3. Homedale (1) 5-1 22 4
- South Fremont (1) 6-1 20 —
Others receiving votes: Gooding 19.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
- West Side (11) 7-0 55 1
- North Fremont 6-0 44 2
- Melba 5-1 29 3
- Declo 6-2 21 4
- Firth 5-2 13 5
Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 2, Grangeville 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
- Prairie (11) 5-0 55 1
- Oakley 7-0 44 2
- Raft River 6-1 31 3
- Notus 7-0 22 5
- Lighthouse Christian 5-2 7 4
Others receiving votes: Clearwater Valley 4, Kamiah 1, Butte County 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
- Carey (10) 5-0 54 1
- Dietrich (1) 7-0 45 2
- Kendrick 5-1 31 3
- Mullan 6-1 23 4
- Garden Valley 5-3 11 5
Others receiving votes: Watersprings 1.
Voters:
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Jim Church, KORT-FM
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal
Allan Steele, Post Register
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
