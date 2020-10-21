South Fremont shakes up 3A media poll with win over Sugar-Salem

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - There is a new number one team in this week's high school football media poll. South Fremont's win over Sugar-Salem Friday shook of the 3A rankings. The Cougars ended the Diggers 14 game winning streak and their run on top of the rankings.

Kimberly emerged as the new top team in 3A. Sugar-Salem drops to a tie with Homedale for third. South Fremont enters the rankings at number five.

Very little change in the rest of the poll. Highland slips a spot down to number five in the 5A poll. Pocatello jumps up a spot to number 4 in the 4a rankings. All other East Idaho teams remain where they were last week.

The entire poll can be found below:

STATE MEDIA POLL

Week 8

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Coeur d'Alene (7) 6-0 51 1 Rigby (4) 7-0 46 2 Rocky Mountain 5-0 35 3 Eagle 4-1 17 5 Highland 6-2 10 4

Others receiving votes: Capital 4, Post Falls 2.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Skyline (11) 7-1 55 1 Blackfoot 6-1 39 2 Bishop Kelly 5-1 34 3 Pocatello 6-1 21 5 Emmett 6-2 8 —

Others receiving votes: Vallivue 6, Nampa 1, Moscow 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Kimberly (9) 7-0 52 2 Fruitland 6-0 30 3

t-3. Sugar-Salem 6-1 22 1

t-3. Homedale (1) 5-1 22 4 South Fremont (1) 6-1 20 —

Others receiving votes: Gooding 19.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

West Side (11) 7-0 55 1 North Fremont 6-0 44 2 Melba 5-1 29 3 Declo 6-2 21 4 Firth 5-2 13 5

Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 2, Grangeville 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Prairie (11) 5-0 55 1 Oakley 7-0 44 2 Raft River 6-1 31 3 Notus 7-0 22 5 Lighthouse Christian 5-2 7 4

Others receiving votes: Clearwater Valley 4, Kamiah 1, Butte County 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Carey (10) 5-0 54 1 Dietrich (1) 7-0 45 2 Kendrick 5-1 31 3 Mullan 6-1 23 4 Garden Valley 5-3 11 5

Others receiving votes: Watersprings 1.

Voters:

Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune

Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Jim Church, KORT-FM

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal

Allan Steele, Post Register

John Wustrow, Idaho Press