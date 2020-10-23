Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 9:30 pm

Friday high school football scores – October 23

high-school-football-logo-jpg_3529573_ver1.0

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)

Highland
Idaho Falls

Madison 6
Rigby 56

Hillcrest
Thunder Ridge

Century 28
Pocatello 14

Blackfoot 34
Bonneville 14

Snake River
Preston

Skyline 44
Shelley 7

Mountain Home
Sugar-Salem

American Falls
Marsh Valley

Teton
South Fremont

Aberdeen
Bear Lake

Soda Springs 61
Valley 14

North Fremont
Firth

West Jefferson
Salmon

Grace 20
Butte County 26

Rockland 28
North Gem 30

WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Cody 48
Jackson Hole 6

Green River 3
Star Valley 25

Hot Springs County
Pinedale

Kemmerer 7
Big Piney 41

Football / High School / Local Sports

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content