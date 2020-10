Sports

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Madison Bobcats sent off their head coach Mitch Buck off with a, 45-21 win over Bonneville.

Buck is retiring after coaching football for 41 years.

Friday night's game was a makeup due to COVID-19 scheduling. Both teams decided to play the game after being eliminated from playoff contention.

Madison ends their season with a 2-7 record. Bonneville's loss drops the Bees to a winless 0-9 season.