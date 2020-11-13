Rigby tops Mt. View to earn chance to repeat

Sports

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Rigby will be returning to the 5A state championship game to defend its title. The Trojans beat Mountain View 26-19 Friday in the semifinals.

There will be no rematch with Coeur d'Alene. The Vikings lost to Rocky Mountain 36-21 in the other 5A semifinal. Rigby outlasted Coeur d'Alene in a double overtime thriller to win the 2019 state championship.

Rigby and Rocky Mountain will play for the 2020 5A state title. The time, date and location is yet to be determined.