Firth upsets North Fremont to reach 2A state championship game

Sports

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Firth beat Nuclear Conference rival North Fremont when it mattered most. The Cougars slipped past the Huskies 7-6 in the 2A state semifinals on Friday. The Huskies won the regular season matchup 22-6.

The win sends Firth to the state championship game for the first time since 2017. North Fremont loses in the semifinals for the second straight year after going undefeated in the regular season.

Firth will face another undefeated team for the 2A state title. Defending 2A champ West Side beat Declo 7-0 in other semifinal.

The 2A championship game will be played at Madison High School. The date and time is yet to be determined.