No fans allowed at Reed Gym to start Idaho State basketball season

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Reed Gym will be without fans when the season starts for Idaho State men's and women's basketball. The Department of Athletics made the announcement Monday.

The decision was made because of the current COVID-19 pandemic. "It was a very difficult decision, but one we know is in the best interest of the health and safety of our fans, staff, and student-athletes.”

Athletic Director Pauline Thiros added, "“Ultimately, as cases are continuing to rise and the State of Idaho returns to Stage 2, the most prudent course of action is to eliminate additional risk to community and student-athletes."

Season tickets are not being renewed due to the uncertainty created by the pandemic. The University will continue to monitor the situation with the intention of allowing fans when it is deemed safe to do so.

Bengals fans will be able to watch all Big Sky Conference games live on Pluto TV. Due to the pandemic, the radio crew of Jerry Miller and Mark Liptak will call away games remotely.