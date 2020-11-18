Skip to Content
November 18, 2020
Ririe spoils South Fremont’s season opener

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Ririe defeated South Fremont in girls basketball Wednesday 46-28. The Bulldogs scored the first nine points of the game and never looked back.

Sara Boone led all scorers with 13 points. Ririe also got nine points from Breyer Newman. Dallas Sutton chipped in eight.

Rylie Neville topped the Cougars offense with 11 points. Josee Angell provided nine points. South Fremont got three points each from Kinley Geisler and Berklee Yancey.

Ririe (2-0) will travel to Soda Springs on Friday. South Fremont (0-1) is on the road at West Jefferson.

