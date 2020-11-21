Skyline defeats rival Idaho Falls for first win of the season

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Skyline jumped ahead early to beat rival Idaho Falls 57-41 in girls basketball Friday. The Grizzlies started the game on a 14-0 run to take control early.

Maddie Olson led the Skyline attack with 23 points. Lizzie Bialas also reached double figures with 15 points. Sienna Taylor pitched in five points.

Aubree Duffin was the only Tiger to reach double digits with 11 points. Sydnee Stohl scored nine points. Idaho Falls got eight points from Kennedy Robertson.

Skyline (1-1) will host Rigby on Monday night. Idaho Falls (2-2) travels to Blackfoot on Tuesday.