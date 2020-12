Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Preston, the defending 4A State champions, picked up their second win with a 64-60 victory over Highland on Friday night.

The Rams tied the game up at 54-54 with under three minutes to play, but ultimately suffered their first loss of the season.

Preston looks for their third win on Thursday when they visit Blackfoot. Highland hosts Blackfoot on Tuesday.