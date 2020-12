Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Tigers beat Shelley 50-37 Friday. It was the first win of the year for Idaho Falls.

The Tigers got 12 points from Jaxon Sorenson. Dylan Seeley added 11 points. Braxton Miskin scored 8 points for Shelley.

Idaho Falls (1-1) will host Skyline on Thursday. Shelley (1-1) will be at home against Teton on Tuesday.