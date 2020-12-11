Skip to Content
today at 10:12 pm
Published 9:57 pm

Friday high school basketball scores – Dec. 11

High School basketball
MGN Online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Middleton
Highland

South Fremont
American Falls

Shelley 31
Snake River 44

Salmon
Teton

Soda Springs
Declo

Firth 46
Aberdeen 36

Ririe 55
Malad 60

Bear Lake
North Fremont

Watersprings
North Gem

Clark County
Rockland

GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Skyline 46
Blackfoot 48

Highland 22
Century 48

Marsh Valley 38
Pocatello 58

Bonneville 40
Hillcrest 53

Rigby 59
Idaho Falls 38

Thunder Ridge 63
Madison 40

South Fremont 29
Shelley 30

Teton
West Jefferson

Bear Lake
West Side

North Summit, UT 66
Soda Springs 30

Ririe 43
Pinedale, WY 31

Watersprings
North Gem

Butte County
Carey

Clark County
Rockland

Oakley
Grace

WYOMING BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Star Valley 70
East 81

