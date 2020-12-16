Hillcrest pulls away to beat Idaho Falls

Sports

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Hillcrest turned a four point halftime lead into a 16 point win over Idaho Falls Wednesday. The Knights beat the Tigers at home 71-55.

Cooper Kesler had 18 points for Hillcrest. Jase Austin pitched in 17 points.

Dylan Seeley scored 16 points for Idaho Falls. Jaxon Sorenson provided the Tigers with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Hillcrest (2-2) will host Blackfoot Friday in the conference opener for both teams. Idaho Falls (2-4) will host a new East Idaho Holiday tournament that runs December 28-30.