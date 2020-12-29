Tuesday high school basketball scores – Dec. 29
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Thunder Ridge 65
Lake City 62
Preston 66
Vallivue 63 (OT)
Idaho Falls 46
Burley 34
Skyline 55
Coeur d'Alene 52
Star Valley, WY 31
Hillcrest 75
Mountain Home 50
Rigby 61
Teton 55
Weiser 45
Firth 41
Bear Lake 33
Marsh Valley 62
Ririe 45
Taylor's Crossing 14
Watersprings 100
GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Preston 56
Logan, UT 35
Coeur d'Alene 63
Thunder Ridge 69
Burley 59
Skyline 53
Post Falls 70
Hillcrest 63
Lake City 57
Bonneville 48
