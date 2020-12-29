Skip to Content
today at 10:46 pm
Published 10:04 pm

Tuesday high school basketball scores – Dec. 29

MGN Online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Thunder Ridge 65
Lake City 62

Preston 66
Vallivue 63 (OT)

Idaho Falls 46
Burley 34

Skyline 55
Coeur d'Alene 52

Star Valley, WY 31
Hillcrest 75

Mountain Home 50
Rigby 61

Teton 55
Weiser 45

Firth 41
Bear Lake 33

Marsh Valley 62
Ririe 45

Taylor's Crossing 14
Watersprings 100

GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Preston 56
Logan, UT 35

Coeur d'Alene 63
Thunder Ridge 69

Burley 59
Skyline 53

Post Falls 70
Hillcrest 63

Lake City 57
Bonneville 48


