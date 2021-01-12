Skip to Content
Tuesday high school basketball scores – Jan. 12

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Sky View, UT 71
Century 61

Mountain Crest, UT 42
Preston 63

South Fremont 64
Firth 54

Teton 75
Ririe 38

American Falls 43
Gooding 49

Leadore 28
Watersprings 62

North Fremont 66
West Jefferson 44

Grace Lutheran 12
North Gem 72

GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Idaho Falls 56
Skyline 64

Shelley 40
Bonneville 43

Century 52
Preston 51 (OT)

Blackfoot 60
Hillcrest 46

Highland 39
Madison 46

Thunder Ridge 60
Rigby 65

Teton 29
Marsh Valley 39

Aberdeen 59
Declo 43

Leadore 43
Watersprings 39

Mackay 74
Clark County 8






