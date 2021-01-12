Tuesday high school basketball scores – Jan. 12
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Sky View, UT 71
Century 61
Mountain Crest, UT 42
Preston 63
South Fremont 64
Firth 54
Teton 75
Ririe 38
American Falls 43
Gooding 49
Leadore 28
Watersprings 62
North Fremont 66
West Jefferson 44
Grace Lutheran 12
North Gem 72
GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Idaho Falls 56
Skyline 64
Shelley 40
Bonneville 43
Century 52
Preston 51 (OT)
Blackfoot 60
Hillcrest 46
Highland 39
Madison 46
Thunder Ridge 60
Rigby 65
Teton 29
Marsh Valley 39
Aberdeen 59
Declo 43
Leadore 43
Watersprings 39
Mackay 74
Clark County 8
