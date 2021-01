Sports

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Blackfoot girls basketball team started their game against Thunder Ridge on a 17-5 run and never looked back. The Broncos beat the Titans, 63-49 on Thursday night.

Hadley Humpherys and Esperanza Vergarra each scored 21 points in Blackfoot's victory.

The Broncos travel to Century on Saturday. Thunder Ridge plays Madison on Wednesday in 5A conference play.