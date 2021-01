Sports

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) - Marsh Valley beats South Fremont 71-52 in a battle of top five 3A teams Thursday.

Bracken Howell led the Eagles with 18 points. Cody Hansen provided 15 and Stanton Howell added 12 points.

Tag Bair led all scorers with 19 to pace the Cougars. Kaimen Peebles pitched in 14 points.

Marsh Valley (10-3, 0-0) hosts Buhl on Saturday. South Fremont (8-5, 0-0) welcomes Snake River to St. Anthony on Wednesday.