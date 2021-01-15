Hillcrest stays unbeaten in conference with a Civil War victory

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - In a Civil War rivalry showdown Hillcrest beat Bonneville, 75-61 on Friday night.

It is the second win this season for the Knights over the Bees. Hillcrest also improves to 5-0 in High Country Conference play.

Hillcrest forward, Isaac Davis slammed away Bonneville's chances at a win in the third quarter.

The Knights host Skyline for a conference game. Bonneville travels to Thunder Ridge on Tuesday.