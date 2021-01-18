Skip to Content
Sports
By
January 18, 2021 10:19 pm
Published 11:02 pm

Highland grad Tommy Togiai declares for 2021 NFL draft

Coat and tie headshots of the football team on June 14, 2019.
Mike Basford/Ohio State Athletics
Coat and tie headshots of the football team on June 14, 2019.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KIFI) - Highland High School graduate Tommy Togiai will skip his senior season at Ohio State and go to the NFL. The 6'2", 300 pound defensive lineman made the announcement via social media Monday.

Togiai played 33 games in three seasons with Ohio State. He earned Big Ten defensive player of the week after three sacks against Penn State on October 31, 2020.

The former Highland Ram was the Gatorade Idaho Player of the Year in 2017 on route to winning the 5A state championship. He was also a three-time first team all-state selection.

The NFL draft is April 29-May 1.

Football / High School / Local Sports
Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder

Dylan is a sports anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content