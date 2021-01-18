Highland grad Tommy Togiai declares for 2021 NFL draft

Sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KIFI) - Highland High School graduate Tommy Togiai will skip his senior season at Ohio State and go to the NFL. The 6'2", 300 pound defensive lineman made the announcement via social media Monday.

Togiai played 33 games in three seasons with Ohio State. He earned Big Ten defensive player of the week after three sacks against Penn State on October 31, 2020.

The former Highland Ram was the Gatorade Idaho Player of the Year in 2017 on route to winning the 5A state championship. He was also a three-time first team all-state selection.

The NFL draft is April 29-May 1.