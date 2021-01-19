Idaho State signs Phenicie to two-year extension

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State University is extending the contract of Rob Phenicie as head football coach. The new two-year deal will pay Phenicie $168,875 per year with the opportunity to earn $80,500 more in incentives. The contract runs through January 20, 2023.

In a statement, Director of Athletics Pauline Thiros says, "We like the changes we are seeing over time." She added that she believes, "we have the right team of coaches in place to get good outcomes academically and on the field."

Phenicie thanked Thiros and President Kevin Satterlee for their support. He noted, "we have made great strides in the program on the field, in the classroom and in the community. There are still a lot of strides to make to continue to grow the program. I am grateful for the opportunities that lie ahead."

The Bengals have a record of 13-21 in Phenicie's three seasons as head coach. In 2017, he led Idaho State to a win over Nevada in the Bengals first win over an FBS team.

Idaho State is getting ready to play a delayed spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bengals are currently scheduled to kick off February 27 at home against Weber State.